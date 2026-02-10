Sridhar rubbishes MIM claim on JH poll victory

Hyderabad: Minister for IT Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Monday responded to remarks made by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who had claimed that the Congress party won the Jubilee Hills by-election only with the support of the MIM.

Addressing the media, Sridhar Babu clarified that the Congress victory was achieved solely due to the strength and efforts of the party. “We did not win the Jubilee Hills by-election because of anyone else's support. Our leaders worked day and night, and the people elected us based on our governance,” he said, countering Akbaruddin’s statement. He added that it would be a mistake to attribute the victory to any other party.

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi had asserted that Chief Ministers, regardless of their party, have to approach the Owaisi brothers, and highlighted the role of MIM support in the Jubilee Hills by-election. He said, “If the MIM had not supported the Congress, victory would not have been possible.