  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Srisailam Reservoir Gates Closed, Fishermen Rush for Fishing

Srisailam Reservoir Gates Closed, Fishermen Rush for Fishing
x
Highlights

Fishermen have suddenly begun fishing in large numbers after all the gates of the Srisailam Reservoir were closed.

Nagarkurnool: Fishermen have suddenly begun fishing in large numbers after all the gates of the Srisailam Reservoir were closed. Pilgrims are captivated by the sight of groups of fishermen heading out onto the river in small boats.

In recent days, due to heavy inflows, the reservoir gates were opened to release excess water downstream. Authorities had warned fishermen not to venture out due to the strong currents. However, now that the gates have been closed, the fishermen have quickly set out for a catch.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X