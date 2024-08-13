Live
Srisailam Reservoir Gates Closed, Fishermen Rush for Fishing
Fishermen have suddenly begun fishing in large numbers after all the gates of the Srisailam Reservoir were closed.
Nagarkurnool: Fishermen have suddenly begun fishing in large numbers after all the gates of the Srisailam Reservoir were closed. Pilgrims are captivated by the sight of groups of fishermen heading out onto the river in small boats.
In recent days, due to heavy inflows, the reservoir gates were opened to release excess water downstream. Authorities had warned fishermen not to venture out due to the strong currents. However, now that the gates have been closed, the fishermen have quickly set out for a catch.
