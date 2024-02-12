  • Menu
SRU-MUN concludes on a high note

Warangal: Students played the role of delegates from different countries attempting to solve real-world issues on the second and final day of the...

Warangal: Students played the role of delegates from different countries attempting to solve real-world issues on the second and final day of the Model United Nations (MUN) organised at the SR University (SRU), Ananthasagar Campus, Hanumakonda district, on Sunday.

MUN is an academic simulation where students learn and hone their skills in diplomacy, negotiation, critical thinking, public speaking, writing, and research etc. SRU – MUN convener Md Salauddin said that they have distributed prizes to the students who excelled at the programme. All the participants were given certificates of appreciation on the occasion. SRU Registrar Dr Archana Reddy, student coordinators Md Aman, Lubna, J Karthik and Abhiram were among others present.

