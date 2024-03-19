SSC exams off to a smooth start across Telangana

Hyderabad: The first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations commenced smoothly in the city. Despite the scorching heat, large crowds of students and their parents waited outside the exam centre on Monday. Meanwhile, four cases were booked against the squads in the districts.

As planned by the Education Department of Telangana to prevent cheating, strict action will be taken against violators. Following this directive, one invigilator from Khammam and two from Asifabad were relieved from their duties.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the SSC exams commenced as scheduled in 2,676 centres across the State. Out of 493,417 regular students, a total of 99.70 per cent attended the first language exam. Additionally, 1,261 private candidates were registered, with 883 students taking the exam. In compliance with orders from the Telangana School Education Department, a five-minute grace period was implemented in all centers in the State. To ensure smooth exam conduct and prevent malpractices, 144 flying squad teams were formed, and concerned DEOs arranged sitting squads in problematic centres.

Meanwhile, most students found the first language paper relatively easy.

Opinion of students:

Vamshi Reddy, a class 10 student who took the exam at Government High School, Jeedimetla, said, “The first language paper was very easy, but since papers I and II are being clubbed, I could not complete the paper on time."

“This is my first public examination, and I was nervous about how the question paper would be. On the first day, we had Telugu, and the question paper was effortless. I could answer all the questions and hope for good marks. Apart from this, all the basic facilities, including water and benches, were well arranged by the department,” said Pranav and Vinneth, who took the exam at Government High School, Hayatnagar.