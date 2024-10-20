State Bank of India Chairman Challa Srinivas Shetty said that if there is hard work, we can go to any level.

Wanaparthy District: S.B.I On the occasion of the Chairman's visit to his own district, State Planning Commission Vice President Chinna Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, DCCB Chairman Mamillapalli Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Wanaparthy Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, Nagar Kurnool Collector Badawat Santosh, Gadwala Collector BM Santosh were present at the Ganesh temple in the old market yard of the district centre. , Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy and Nagar Kurnool MLA Rajesh Reddy were honored with flower bouquets and shawls.

After SBI Chairman Challa Srinivas Shetty came to wanaparthy district, a consumer meeting was held under the auspices of SBI Foundation at Kalyan Sai Gardens in the district center on Sunday.

On this occasion, many service activities were initiated under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under the auspices of SBI Foundation.





Delete Edit





Giving bicycles to girl students of government schools

Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on behalf of SBI, bicycles were distributed to 50 female students of ZP High School (Girls) in Wanaparthy District Centre.

* SBI Sanjeevani Clinic on Wheels program has launched a program to provide medical services at home. These services have been started in Gattu mandal area of ​​Jogulamba Gadwala district.*

Handing over grant documents to beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Under PM Vishwa Karma Yojana, 185 beneficiaries in the district were handed over a check worth Rs.1.47 crore along with loan documents. Under the Mudra Loan Scheme, 50 beneficiaries will get Rs. A check worth 50 lakhs was handed over. A check for loans worth Rs.31.96 crore was handed over to Self Help Societies.

SBI takes the lead in social responsibility

SBI Chairman said that if we work hard, we can go to any level in the country and he is an example of that.

He said that SBI will always be at the forefront in fulfilling social responsibilities. On behalf of SBI Foundation, they said that in one year they have developed 1000 government schools, schools and 1000 PHCs in the country.

He said that he wants to do programs across Telangana under corporate social responsibility across the country. He said SBI has 55% bank deposits in Wanaparthy district. He said that SBI has 45% market share in Wanaparthy.

PM Vishwakarma said that Telangana SBI team is 3rd in the country in giving loans.

Challa being the chairman of SBI is a source of pride for Telugu people: Chinnareddy

State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Chinnareddy said that it is a matter of pride for us to appoint our Telugu man and our Palamuru man Challa Srinivas Shetty as the Chairman of State Bank of India, the largest bank in the country. Chinnareddy requested to undertake more programs in the district under CSR. He asked Raju to play a vital role in renovating Gari Kota and making the ongoing Polytechnic College a skill development hub.

Congratulations to Srinivas Shetty on behalf of Telugu people: Mallu Ravi

MP Mallu Ravi praised the appointment of our Telugu man, Challa Srinivas Shetty as the Chairman of State Bank of India. He aspired to rise to a higher level. Under CSR, he asked to take up more programs in Wanaparthy and Gadwala districts along with "Clinic on Wheels" for tribal area in Nagar Kurnool district.

SBI CGM Rajesh Kumar, State and Joint District Officers of SBI Bank and others participated in the programme.