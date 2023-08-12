State BJP calls for Viswarupa Dharana on September 4

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, called the rank and file of the party to be ready to declare war on BRS with the party's Maha Dharna in the state capital on September 4.

Addressing the party cadre at the Mahadharana organised at Dharna on Saturday, he stressed the need to intensify the party's agitation against the ruling dispensation for failing to deliver on its promise of double-bedroom houses for poor. Terming the BRS government has been functioning with a mindset of erstwhile Nizam and joined hands with those walking in the footsteps of Razakars.

The State BJP chief said it is time to teach a lesson to the BRS-led state government and asked the party cadre to intensify the struggles in support of the people's causes. Appealing to Telangana society and poor to extend their support to wake up the sleeping government functioning from the farmhouse and the Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

"The chief minister does have time to visit the families of people who have died in the floods. He has no time to call on farmers who had lost everything in the floods and unseasonal rains."

The BRS party time and again promised double-bedroom houses for the poor to win elections but has miserably failed to deliver the same, he said.

In continuation to the Mahadharana organised on Saturday, he said the State BJP chief to the party village president, state, district and mandal leaders will go on 'Basti Sandarshana' to visit colonies, slums and neighbourhoods to take stock of the problems faced by the people and take their applications.

Leaders of all morchas and corporators in the civic bodies and division-level leaders will also be part of the two-day programme, and street corner meetings will be organised.

Protests will be organised before the mandal and division offices at the mandal headquarters across the 33 districts of the state on August 18. Protests are to be held before the district collectorates on August 23 and 24 across all the districts,

To open the eyes of the state government and the Pragati Bhavan, the party will declare its war on September 4, "a Viswarupa Dharana would be organised in Hyderabad, demanding the state government either deliver on its double bedroom houses or step down," he said.

He asked people to MLAs and BRS leaders on the double bedroom houses as the MLAs have got elected and CM KCR has come to power on promising double bedroom houses.

Kishan Reddy assured that a state government under the BJP forming the double engine Sarkar in Telangana would alone deliver on the double bedroom houses.