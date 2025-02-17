State BJP leaders condemn politicisation of Delhi stampede

Hyderabad: The State BJP in unequivocal terms condemns the Opposition’s attempts to politicise the tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday night that claimed 18 innocents’ lives.

While expressing deep condolences to the victims and their families, the party urged restraint and responsibility in public discourse, cautioning against using such unfortunate incidents for political gains. Former union railway minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in his statement, blamed the Railway Ministry and demanded the resignation of Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, owning responsibility.

Responding to this, BJP State Spokesperson NV Subash questioned the Opposition’s history of accountability, asking how many of their leaders had resigned under similar circumstances in the past. He further criticised Lalu Prasad Yadav, highlighting his own legal troubles related to alleged encroachments on railway properties in Bihar. Subash emphasised that instead of indulging in blame games, a former Railway Minister like Lalu Prasad Yadav should have contributed constructive solutions to manage overcrowding at railway stations. He defended Minister Vaishnaw, calling him a competent technocrat and former bureaucrat who has spearheaded transformative changes in Indian Railways. The demand for his resignation, he said, reflects a desperate attempt by fading leaders to remain relevant.

Furthermore, Subash condemned Lalu Prasad Yadav’s derogatory remarks on the Kumbh Mela, where he dismissed the sacred gathering as meaningless. He asserted that such statements would face a strong electoral backlash. He pointed out that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has received widespread praise for its exemplary Kumbh Mela arrangements, which include free food, restrooms, and other facilities. The overwhelming participation of Hindus, transcending caste and sub-caste divisions, reflects a strong cultural and spiritual resurgence.