State BJP reviews preps for upcoming local body elections

Hyderabad: A state-level meeting of the party was held under the chairmanship of BJP Telangana state president N. Ramchander Rao regarding the local body elections on Sunday.

Addressing the media, State General Secretary Dr Kasam Venkateswarlu said on Sunday that the meeting was held to prepare for the local body elections at the state level.

Immediately after the district workshops and the state workshop, workshops related to the preparation of local body elections for 31 districts have been completed. Workshops related to where ZPTC elections are being held and where MPTC elections are being held for 566 mandals have also been completed, he said.

Dr Venkateswarlu said that the BJP’s door-to-door “Gadapa Gadapaku Polling Booth President” program was successfully organized under the name of “Mahasampark Abhiyan”.

A review was held on the programme’s implementation, and the extent to which “we have reached the people was analyzed. The next course of action was also decided.”

Accordingly, from August 21 to 25, rallies will be organized in a total of 566 mandals to inform the people about local problems, explaining how the Congress government and the BRS government have weakened the local bodies. Later, petitions will be submitted to the mandal MROs.

“This is an agitation program. Through this movement, the people will be informed about the difficulties faced by the people in the villages and how the Congress government and the BRS government have troubled the gram panchayats due to a lack of funds. After the mandal rallies are completed, rallies will be organized in all the district centers from the 26th of this month to the 2nd of next month. On that occasion, petitions will be submitted to the district collectors. The main problems in the districts will be brought to the attention of this government,” he said.

Through this programme, local problems will be discussed. The aim is to awaken the government and explain how these governments have deceived the people.

The “24-hour tour” program will start on the 21st and 22nd of this month. The state president will stay in a mandal in Rangareddy district for 24 hours. Five to six programs like youth meeting, women’s meeting, former presidents’ meeting, and racchabanda will be organized in every village in that mandal.

The state presidents’ tour will start with this program.

Later, all the state, national, and district leaders will stay in 566 mandals (565 mandals excluding one mandal) for 24 hours. They will know the problems there.

The condition of the workers there, details of those who will contest tomorrow, meeting the leaders of the associations, meeting with the youth, and with the beneficiaries—a leader at the entire ZPTC level will stay there for 24 hours and organize the program.

This program will be held after the mandal and district rallies are completed. N. Ramchandra will be the model for this first Rao’s tour will be held in Rangareddy district on August 21st and 22nd. Due to the increasing importance of social media and mainstream media, a workshop will be organized in Hyderabad on August 24th for the relevant committees.

It has been decided to organize women’s meetings and youth meetings at the MPTC level in each mandal under the auspices of Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha.

It has also been decided to organize party meetings with local activists from SC, ST, and OBC communities.

State General Secretary Premender Reddy, Organision Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari, State Secretary Madhavi, and the party’s state representatives Subhash and Venkat Reddy participated in this meeting.

Besides, legal issues were also discussed about how the Election Commission will tally votes and how to remove fake votes is comprehensively discussed. This meeting was held to finalize the roadmap for all issues and prepare for the local body elections. There are some minor changes. There is also a high-level committee. After the parliament sessions are over, a special meeting is held to strategize politically.

Further, special preparations are underway for the Jubilee Hills elections. The party MPs, MLCs and state leaders are given a schedule to stay in a mandal for 24 hours, he said.