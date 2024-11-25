State Cabinet expansion in focus as CM leaves for Delhi

Hyderabad: The speculations of Cabinet expansion have once again come to the fore as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will leave for Delhi on Monday.

In fact, party sources have been claiming that the process of long-pending Cabinet expansion would be completed well ahead of the ensuing winter session of the Assembly which would commence from December 9.

At present the Cabinet has 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister and has six vacancies. Revanth wants to complete the process by December 7.

Hence his visit to Delhi to meet the party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, assumes importance.

Revanth would also apprise the high command about the present political situation in the state, including the Opposition onslaught on various issues like land acquisition issue for pharma city which now the government claims will be industrial corridor and how it has been implementing the welfare schemes. He will be presenting a brief report of various schemes that have been launched and their impact.

Since the Chief Minister proposes to inaugurate the statue of Telangana Thalli at the Secretariat complex on December 9, he will invite Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Kharge among others to attend the function. The day also coincides with the birthday of Sonia Gandhi. About one lakh women from across the state would be invited for the event.