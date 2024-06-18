State celebrates Bakrid with devotional fervour, sacrifice

Hyderabad:Muslims across the state have celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, the ‘festival of sacrifice’ with congregational prayers on Monday. Eid is the second big festival of Muslims which is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month of Zul-hijja every year.

The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. The Almighty was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. It’s a joyous occasion for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

Muslims re-enact Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, ox, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy.

Early morning around 6 am, Muslims dressed in a festive attire rush to the Eidgah, mosques across the city and offered congregational prayers. At the Eidgah Mir Alam, the prayers were led by Maulana Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid. About one lakh people attended prayers. Similarly, thousands attended prayers at the historic Mecca Masjid, Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank, Eidgah Qutub Shahi, Masjid e Elahi, Shahi Masjid, Jama Masjid Musheerabad among others.

Several important personalities and dignitaries of the community and senior officials of the minority welfare department attended the prayers.

Following prayers, people were seen rushing to their houses to complete the sacrificing task of offering ‘Qurbani’ of sacrificial animal. In the evening hours, the heavy rains subdued the festival spirit as people were facing problems. A rush for butchers is seen in the city, and a huge number of butchers have come to the city to earn money in the festive season from adjoining districts of Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Sanga Reddy and various other places. The police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace in the city. Police pickets were deployed at all sensitive places and patrolling was done.

Similarly, in others districts of the state, the Muslim community have offered Eid prayers . The sale of sheep, goats and cattle is continuing in the city with people purchasing to sacrifice the animal. Eid will be celebrated till Wednesday.