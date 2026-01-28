State Civil Supplies Corpn chief yet to take charge

Hyderabad: While many Congress leaders are eagerly awaiting nominated posts, Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao appears to be in no hurry to occupy his new office. Despite being appointed Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited on 31 October 2025, the senior legislator is yet to formally take charge.

While official circles suggest the delay is due to the department failing to provide a suitable chamber, political corridors are abuzz with speculation that the MLA is holding out for a more significant role. Rumours suggest that Premsagar Rao is reluctant to accept the position as he had firmly expected a ministerial berth in the cabinet of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Observers note that his current negligent attitude toward the chairmanship stems from this perceived oversight. Sources indicate that social engineering and caste equations played a decisive role in his exclusion. As a member of the Velama community, he reportedly hit a ceiling because Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao already occupies the community quota in the cabinet.

The Congress leadership attempted to pacify the veteran leader by granting him the Civil Supplies post with the status of a Cabinet Minister, made official via G.O.Rt.No. 1503.

This move was part of a broader strategy to strengthen the party in the Adilabad region ahead of local body elections. The timing of the appointment was also notable, coming just hours after the induction of former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin into the cabinet.

The contrast in response has been stark. While Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, who was appointed as a Government Advisor on the same day, took charge by 5 November 2025, Premsagar Rao continues his waiting game.

This internal friction highlights the delicate balancing act the ruling party faces in managing the aspirations of senior leaders who feel sidelined by the current administrative structure. For now, the question remains whether the MLA is waiting for a better room or a better title, as his absence continues to stall administrative momentum within the department.

His supporters argue that his seniority warrants a full portfolio, while party insiders hope the cabinet-rank chairmanship will eventually suffice. The situation remains a significant talking point in the state’s political landscape.