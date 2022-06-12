State developed in all aspects under KCR: MP Nama

Khammam: TRS floor leader (Lok Sabha) and MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday that people who are born in Telangana are lucky. He said that under leadership of CM KCR, the state government was able to remain a role model for the welfare scheme it has introduced for upliftment of all section of society.

He said that there were no power cuts, drinking water was supplied to all households and water was supplied for the sake cultivation from last eight years.

He heaped praises on CM KCR for his vision and efforts for the development of State. He said that CM KCR has developed the State in all aspects. Referring to both BJP and congress MPs, Nama slammed that opposition MPS failed to become voice of State people in the Parliament.

He stated that the TRS MPs are raising the issues in the Parliament on behalf of Telangana people. Referring to the recent visits by the both BJP and Congress senior leaders to the State, Nama termed them as the political tourists and added that they failed to reach out to the public.