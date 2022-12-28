State developing temples: Errabelli

Warangal: 'Maha Kumbhabhishekam' will be performed as part of reinstallation ceremony of the 700-year-old Parvathala Shivalayam (temple) at Parvathagiri mandal headquarters in Warangal district from January 26 to 28, 2023, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Stating that devotees from erstwhile Warangal and neighbouring districts were to turn to the temple, the minister directed the officials to ensure proper arrangements. He along with vastu specialist N Naresh Reddy inspected the temple which was built during the Kakatiya era. The minister said the State government is prioritising the development of temples and providing facilities for devotees across Telangana.

Earlier, the minister who belongs to Parvathagiri tilled his land with a plow for some time. It may be mentioned here that the minister likes to be involved in farm works whenever he gets time. Interacting with the farm workers, Errabelli said that due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao agriculture has become a festival for the farmers. "A few years ago, Telangana was reeling under famine conditions. Abundant irrigation facilities, 24-hour free power supply and Rythu Bandhu changed the face of agriculture in the State. The State has become the rice bowl of the country," Errabelli said. Referring to the welfare and developmental programmes, Errabelli said that Telangana has become a beacon for other States. No one in his wildest dreams has imagined that Telangana would witness such a monumental development, he said.