State failed to rescue food-hit: Pradeep Rao

Warangal: Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao expressed concern over the plight of flood-affected residents in the city. The entire city took a battering in the recent torrential rains, leaving several people shelterless, he said.

Pradeep Rao said that the Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy who inspected rain-ravaged areas in the erstwhile Warangal district had directed the officials to extend immediate help to the rain-affected. All the colonies in the city are looking like ponds, and with more rains expected in the near future, the onus is on government to act swiftly, Pradeep Rao said. Kishan Reddy also urged the people to be on high alert, Pradeep Rao said.

A breach that developed in the Bhadrakali Lake is also alarming, he said.

The State also needs to focus on public health as there was a possibility of spread of contagious diseases, he said.

The onus is also on government to compensate the flood-affected people, Pradeep Rao said.

The GWMC lacks preparedness even though the city is vulnerable to a modest rain, Pradeep Rao said.

The local BRS legislators are also responsible for the floods in the city, he said, accusing them of being apathetic towards people’s problems, he said.

Pradeep Rao said KCR who promised to provide Rs 300 crore to the development of Warangal needs to answer why forgotten his promise.

Pradeep Rao distributed rice and bedsheets to the flood-hit.

Leaders G Nikhil, M Vamshee Ch Raju were among others present.