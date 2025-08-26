State getting 35K tonnes of urea this week: Tummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday announced that 35,000 metric tonnes of urea would be supplied to the state this week following sustained pressure on the Central government.

Addressing the media on Monday, the minister criticized the Center for its inefficiency in importing urea from other countries, calling the delay a “miserable failure” on the part of the Union government. He alleged that attempts were being made to shift the blame for the fertilizer shortage onto the state government, despite the Center’s clear lapses.

To expedite distribution, Tummala directed Agriculture Department Director Gopi to immediately allocate urea to districts based on demand. “We regret the delay in supplying urea to our farmers on behalf of the Centre,” he stated, emphasizing state’s commitment to minimizing the impact on crop cycles. The minister also revealed that he had spoken directly with the Managing Director of Ramagundam Fertilizer Corporation Limited (RFCL) to ensure pending quota is delivered without further delay. “We will fight to secure every tonne of urea that is due to Telangana,” he affirmed.

So far, the state has distributed 7.32 lakh metric tonnes of urea to the farmers, including older stockpiles. Thummala reiterated that the state government remains in constant dialogue with the RFCL and other suppliers to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer availability in the state.

Tummala’s announcement comes amid growing unrest among the farmers, many of whom have faced severe distress due to the shortage of fertilizer. With the fresh supply of urea, officials hope to stabilize the situation and support farmers during the critical stage of the Vanakalam-2025 season.