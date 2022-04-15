State giving top priority to education: Errabelli

Warangal: 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' programme, aimed at strengthening the infrastructure in schools, to bring in a phenomenal change in education, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Launching developmental works with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore at Raiparthy as part of the 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' programme on Friday, he appealed to people to send their wards to State-run schools only. "No more people should avail loans for their children's education," he said.

Stating that the government was committed to improve the infrastructural facilities under the programme, the State-run school in Kondur will soon get toilets, electricity supply, digital classes, dining hall etc.

Errabelli said that the State was giving utmost priority to health, education and welfare. The welfare schemes implemented in Telangana have become beacons for the other States in the country, he said. The initiatives such as Mission Bhagiratha, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power supply and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) etc started by the government are role models in the country, he added.

Warangal district collector B Gopi said that administrative sanctions were issued to develop 40 schools out of the 223 schools selected under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. District-level officials have been appointed to oversee the developmental works in these schools, he added.

In another development, the minister along with Rythu Bandhu State chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at Kamareddy Gudem under Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district. This is the first paddy procurement centre in the erstwhile Warangal district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has always thought about farmers. "Even though the BJP-led Central government refused to procure the paddy from Telangana, KCR has come forward to purchase the paddy with an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore," Errabelli said. Jangaon district collector Ch Shivalingaiah and additional collector Bhaskar Rao were among others present.