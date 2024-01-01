Live
State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greets people on New Year
Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan extended greetings on New Year to the people of the State. Extending New Year greetings, the Governor said, "I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes for a very happy and prosperous New Year in 2024 to all the people of Bharath in general and all Telangana people in particular."
Adding, she hoped for the best possible happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfilment to all in the forthcoming year of 2024. She urged people to make a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills in 2024 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy. "We will be happy and will keep others happy.
Let us all commit to work for our development and the State and the Country's development," she added.