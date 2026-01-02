State govt prioritising devpt of spiritual centres: Min Laxman

Rajanna-Sircilla: The state government is committed to the comprehensive development of major pilgrimage centres, SC and ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Government Whip Adi Srinivas said on Thursday.

On the occasion of the New Year, the leaders offered prayers at the Vemulawada Sri Bhimehwara Swamy temple and performed the traditional kode mokku ritual.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the government had already sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the redevelopment of the Rajanna Temple shrine, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, and that the works were progressing at a brisk pace.

Priority was being accorded to the development of the Vemulawada and Medaram pilgrimage centres, they said.

Keeping in view the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, the ministers said steps were being taken to upgrade facilities at the Basara, Kaleshwaram and Bhadrachalam temples. Funds would subsequently be allocated for the development of the Kondagattu and Dharmapuri shrines, they added.

The leaders said they had prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Telangana and for the success of the government’s Praja Palana initiative. They also extended New Year greetings to the people on the occasion.