State govt rolls out slew of steps for better upkeep of streetlights

Hyderabad: The State Government took a slew of important decisions for the effective and efficient maintenance of the streetlights across the state, including the GHMC and the Core Urban Area inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR). For this, all the LED streetlight networks will be connected to the Central Command Center in Hyderabad and also install LED Dashboards in all mandals to monitor the functioning of the streetlights during the night and also day times.

At a high level review of the maintenance of the streetlights with Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments today, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to delegate powers to the Sarpanches for the maintenance and installation of streetlights in all Gram Panchayats. The Panchayat Raj officials were ordered to conduct a survey of the available LED lights, requirement of the lights and status of the supervision of the streetlights following the reports of the neglect of switching off the lights in the daytime in many villages. The CM said that LED dashboards should be installed in villages under the supervision of the MPDO at mandal level. The CM also suggested that the responsibilities should be entrusted with the Additional Collector at the district level.

Instructing the authorities to connect the entire LED lights network across the state with the Command Control Center in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that a special system should also be developed by installing control boxes along with LED lights to ascertain the functioning of the streetlights and rectify the problems, if any.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department briefed the Chief Minister that 5.50 lakh LED lights are available in the GHMC limits and it required 7.50 lakh lights to cover the Core Urban City inside the Outer Ring Road. The officials updated the CM about non-functioning of the streetlights and poor maintenance of the electric poles due to the expiry of the term of the previous contract agency. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to invite tenders for the installation and maintenance of new LED lights.

The CM suggested that noted companies in the manufacturing of LED lights should be invited and the maintenance should be handed over to the companies for seven years. The tender rules should be formulated so that the maintenance can be done independently. The officials were also ordered to assess the requirement of the LED lights by considering all the newly formed Corporations, municipalities and villages within the core urban city limits along with GHMC.

Immediate steps should be taken to install LED lights in the core urban city area as well as in the outer municipalities. In view of the formation of new municipalities and new villages, the CM suggested that the LED lights should be estimated taking all of them into consideration. Tenders should be called for LED lights in the core urban city as well as in the municipalities. To ensure transparency, CM Revnath Reddy suggested that a third-party audit be conducted with institutions like IIT Hyderabad on the efficiency of the maintenance of the LED lights. The officials briefed the CM that the electricity bill in the GHMC limits is Rs. 8 crore every month. To reduce the growing electricity bill burden, the Chief Minister ordered the use of solar power to save electricity.