State govt scotches rumours on TG, AP staff distribution

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has not taken any decision regarding the distribution of Telangana and AP employees, as this process had almost come to an end within a year or two of the State formation. It asked trade unions not to believe rumours that AP employees are coming to Telangana.

During the distribution of employees, based on the availability of options and posts, some employees of Telangana origin were allotted to Andhra Pradesh and some of AP origin were given to TG. Some employees had to face difficulties with this distribution for various reasons, like medical needs, spouses being employed, children's education, and having their own houses. They had requested the government many times to consider their plea from a human angle. At the same time, 1,369 employees, who were allotted to Telangana, had given consent on their own to give them an opportunity to go to AP.

The 1,369 employees working in various departments had given their request to be sent to AP permanently. The State government collected the details of these employees in September 2021. It issued a circular in that month stating it had no objection to sending them to AP.

Similarly, the AP government had also collected details of employees who were ready to come to Telangana. As many as 1,808 employees were given options to come to Telangana. The AP government had prepared a list of employees who agreed to go to Telangana permanently. On September 23, 2022, the then-AP CS Sameer Sharma wrote to his Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar on the issue. He asked the government to take a suitable decision for the mutual transfer of the employees who have already been given options in the two States. The matter of the transfer of these employees has been going on for eight years. Whenever meetings are held between the two States on issues of the Bifurcation Act, this is discussed many times. But so far, both governments have not taken any decisions regarding the mutual transfer of employees.

As Telangana has completed ten years, the government has inquired about all issues in the Act that are still unresolved between the two States. Hyderabad, which was the joint capital until now, has been made the separate capital of Telangana as of June 2. On this occasion, CM A Revanth Reddy issued instructions to the Finance Department to give a special report on all aspects of the division-wise split of offices and buildings allocated to AP. No further discussions or meetings were held on the pending issues. In the meantime, the government has alerted trade unions not to believe ‘false’ propaganda that employees from AP are coming to Telangana.