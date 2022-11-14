State govt will issue Group-4 jobs notification soon: Harish Rao

Siddipet: Minister for Finance T Harish Rao has informed that the State government will be issuing a Group-4 jobs notification soon.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Minister Harish Rao said the State government has already recruited over 17,000 constable posts and it is also planning to recruit another 2,000 posts in the police department.

Stating that 95 per cent of the jobs are now reserved for the local youth from the State, Harish Rao said that to ensure employment for local youth relevant government orders have already been notified.

He also criticised the Union government for failing to fulfil the vacant posts and alleged that the BJP government has deceived the youth by introducing the Agnipath scheme.