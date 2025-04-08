State Haj Committee inspects airport for pilgrimage arrangements

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Shah Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, Executive Officer Sajjad Ali made a formal visit to the GMR Airport, Shamshabad on Monday.

For understanding the facilities and arrangements to be made for the Haj Pilgrims on their departure, they inspected the arrangements at the Main Terminal such as wazu area, Namaz area, holding area, exit gate, immigration counters, security checks, etc.

The departure flights of Haj pilgrims are scheduled in the last week of April. More than 11,000 Haj pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka will be departing from RGI Airport, Shamshabad.

During the inspection, Biyabani Khusro Pasha gave instructions to RGI Airport authorities and GMR officials to make necessary departure arrangements for Haj pilgrims at the main terminal. He further requested GMR officials to extend all facilities to the pilgrims and make Haj-2025 a grand success.

TGWB Chairman Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, members TS Haj Committee Md Mujeebuddin, Md Layeeq, Dr Syed Azhar Ali, AEO, Haj Committee, Irfan Shareef, officers of CISF, Customs, Saudi Airlines, GMR, and other officials were present.