State has nearly 6.97L LPG cylinders in stock: Uttam

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday directed all district collectors and the Police Department to ensure vigilant patrolling, surprise inspections of locations of LPG dealers, and take swift legal action against violators, including cancellation of licences. The Minister called for stricter field-level monitoring and awareness drives among distributors to address concerns related to post-delivery transfers.The Minister assured LPG consumers across the state of uninterrupted domestic supplies amid concerns triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Minister reviewed the State’s LPG supply situation at a video conference chaired by him. He directed officials to step up monitoring to prevent hoarding, diversion, and black marketing.

Addressing the meeting, which was attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, district collectors, senior Civil Supplies and police officials, and representatives of oil marketing companies, the Minister called for close coordination among all agencies to maintain adequate stock levels and ensure timely delivery.

Meanwhile, authorities have intensified enforcement and registered several cases under the Essential Commodities Act.

Reassuring the public, the Minister averred that there is no shortage of domestic LPG in Telangana and urged citizens not to resort to panic booking based on unverified social media rumours.

Officials informed the Minister that the state currently has about 10,611 metric tonnes of LPG in stock, equivalent to nearly 6.97 lakh cylinders.

Telangana has a strong LPG distribution network with around 1.29 crore active domestic connections served by 810 distributors. The state’s daily requirement is about 2.5 lakh cylinders, of which domestic users account for roughly 86 per cent, while commercial demand stands at around 14 per cent. Officials said no bottling plant in the state has faced disruptions and over 90 per cent of domestic demand has been consistently met.

The state government has also decided to enforce revised booking intervals to prevent diversion of subsidised domestic cylinders for commercial use or hoarding. Under the new norms aligned with national guidelines, the minimum booking gap will be 25 days for urban consumers and 45 days for rural consumers. The move is aimed at matching typical household consumption patterns while curbing surplus cylinders entering the black market or being used by hotels and restaurants.

To strengthen oversight, the government has set up coordination committees at both the state and district levels. The state-level LPG supply coordination committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, will monitor real-time stocks, distribution and compliance across Telangana. District-level committees, led by the respective collectors, will conduct daily reviews, enforce booking rules, and address local grievances.