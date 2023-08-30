State JMM vice president Prahallad Purty quits party

Baripada: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Odisha unit vice president Prahallad Purty on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party due to “differences with the party’s State leadership”.

In a letter addressed to JMM central committee chairman Shibu Soren, the former Bahalda MLA alleged he was verbally asked by JMM’s Odisha unit State committee president Anjani Soren to quit the party.

Purty alleged that Anjani Soren, the daughter of Shibu Soren, had asked him to quit the party as he had been questioning, since the last eight months, the inaction of the party in raising issues related to Odisha. He claimed that he was also sidelined within the party.

Purty said he was left with no other option but to quit the party, with which he had been associated since the Jharkhand movement. Anjani Soren, in an office order, said Purty was relieved of his duties as the vice president of the State unit on Wednesday.