State-level CM Cup begins in MBNR

Mahabubnagar: The2nd edition of the State-Level CM Cup–2025 (Boxing & Netball) was inaugurated at the Indoor Stadium of the District Sports Ground in Mahabubnagar.

Telangana Olympic Association State President and Government Advisor (Sports) AP Jitender Reddy and TPCC State General Secretary AP Mithun Reddy attended the inaugural ceremony as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitender Reddy said that sports are not limited to physical fitness alone but also help in developing mental strength, leadership qualities, discipline, time management, and patience.

He stated that the CM Cup provides a great platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. He expressed confidence that there is immense sporting talent in rural areas and, with proper guidance and encouragement, athletes can bring national and international recognition to Mahabubnagar district.