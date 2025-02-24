Live
State-level meet on Dalit rights in March
Dalit Rights Struggle Committee state-level meetings are to be held at Vemulawadafrom March 10 to 12.
Khammam: Dalit Rights Struggle Committee state-level meetings are to be held at Vemulawadafrom March 10 to 12. Committee state general secretary Marupaka Anil Kumar has informed that Dalit rights will be discussed at these meetings and a struggle action will be formulated.
The Dalit Rights Struggle Committee held a meeting in Khammam at Giriprasad Bhavan under the chairmanship of district convener Vengala Anand Rao.Anil Kumar said that since 2014, there have been changes in the funds allocated for
Dalit welfare in the budgets, but there has been no implementation.
He demanded that even half of the budget allocated to Dalits is not being spent and demanded that the sub-plan funds should be spent properly.He stressed that the allocations not only need to be raised but also spend properly. He urged the Congress party to implement the Chevella Declaration. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is acting with a partisan attitude towards Dalits. DRSC leaders Jobu, Gopi and others participated in the meeting.