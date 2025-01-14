State-Level Volleyball Tournament Kicks Off in Boravelli Village

Gadwal: A grand inauguration of state-level volleyball competitions took place on Tuesday in Boravelli village of Manopadu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District. Alampur MLA Vijayudu, along with sponsors and players, commenced the tournament. Organizers mentioned that the competition is being held as part of the annual Chennakeshava Swamy Jatara celebrated in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vijayudu emphasized the importance of playing with sportsmanship and accepting victory and defeat equally, stating that winning becomes easier when games are played with the right spirit.

Sponsor Seshireddy expressed happiness over the participation of 20 teams in the tournament, especially in a remote village like Boravelli. He also reiterated the commitment to encouraging athletes by providing rewards every year.

The organizers announced that the winning teams would receive attractive cash prizes: Rs. 30,000 for the first prize, Rs. 15,000 for the second prize, and Rs. 10,000 for the third prize.