State Mahila Cong chief likely to get Council berth

Hyderabad: With less than 10 per cent women amongst the Congress legislators and no women representing the City constituencies in the Assembly, speculation is ripe that party’s well-known ‘protest activist’ and State Mahila wing president M Sunitha Mudiraj will be accommodated in the Legislative council.

According to the party sources, Rao, who remained in lime-light for her activism and protests in Hyderabad against the ruling parties of both State and the Centre, led 240 dharnas, during her political career close to four decades. Representing one of the largest and influential castes in Telangana, Mudiraj, the advocate is facing 20 non-bailable warrants for her activism starting from 1987 as the NSUI secretary.

“She is one of the State’s important women leaders. Considering her services to the party, she has been given a ticket from Goshamahal. It is most likely her name may be considered for MLC candidate from the city,” said the sources.

In the Assembly elections she contested from Goshamahal on the party ticket and was able to garner more than 6,000 votes against MLA T Raja Singh. The teacher-turned advocate has been fighting for women’s rights both inside and outside courts and served as City Mahila Congress committee president in 2006.

She is the first Mahila Congress president who got a ticket while holding the post, as earlier ones were given MLC posts. “I would have won from Goshamahal, but given the political equations and lack of support from the party has contributed to the incumbent. However, I am happy that I was able to re-invigorate the constituency by doing door-to-door campaigns which were abandoned by the party in 2019. I am hopeful the party will consider me for MLC or at least a nominated post of heading women’s bodies,” she said.