State marriage sops big relief to the poor

Hyderabad: Marriage is an important event in everyone's life. Poor parents struggle a lot to perform their daughter's marriage due to several factors. Realising the plights of poor families, the Telangana State government had introduced Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes, under which the government extended financial assistance to the bride's family, belonging to SC, ST and minority communities.

Under the scheme, financial assistance to the bride, at the time of marriage, is transferred to the bank account of the bride's mother. Women above 18 years of age can apply for such a financial assistance for their wedding expenses. The scheme benefit has been extended to families whose annual income is not more than Rs 2 lakh.

Post scheme implementation, not only did the percentage of child marriage decrease but women's literacy rate witnessed a hike. The scheme, launched on October 2, 2014, has increased its financial assistance from Rs 51, 000 to Rs 75,116 and later to Rs 1,00,116, from March, 2018 .

Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme applicants should first attach groom's and bride's Aadhaar card, bride's birth certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, bride's mother's bank account details, marriage card, VRO/Panchayat Secretary approval certificate and marriage invitation cards along with the application. From 2014 onwards, the government has spent Rs 2,343 crore for SCs, Rs 1,432 crores for STs, Rs 5,759 crores for BCs and Rs 2,330 crores for minorities. A total of Rs 11,865 crore was spent on the scheme alone in the last eight years.