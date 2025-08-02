State Monitoring Officer Visits Government Hospital and Medical College in Gadwal, Reviews Healthcare Services and Seasonal Preparedness

Gadwal: On August 2nd, State Monitoring Officer Phaninder Reddy, IAS, Managing Director of TGMSIDC, conducted a detailed inspection of the Government Hospital in Gadwal. He was accompanied by Kautilya ED, Venu Gopal EE, and Srinivasulu EE. The team visited various wards of the hospital and reviewed the quality and scope of medical services being provided to the public.

During the visit, the officer inquired about the daily outpatient (OP) and inpatient (IP) statistics, the availability and supply of medicines, and the services being rendered by doctors to the public. Special attention was given to seasonal diseases and the preparedness of the hospital in handling related cases. The blood tests conducted at the TD Hub, physiotherapy services, and treatment provided in the pediatric ward were also reviewed.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Indira, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Abhinesh, and NCVBDC Program Officer Dr. Raju briefed the officer on the existing conditions and services. The monitoring officer offered several valuable suggestions and recommendations to further enhance service delivery and patient care.

Visit to Central Medicine Store

Later, the team visited the Central Medicine Store at the Government Medical College to examine the stock and supply chain of medicines provided to the CMS. After understanding the medicine distribution process, the officer offered guidance to the Medical Superintendent, RMO, and other doctors to ensure smooth and uninterrupted delivery of essential drugs.

Inspection of Aditya Hospital (Private)

As part of the inspection drive, the monitoring officer also visited Aditya Hospital, a private healthcare facility. He thoroughly examined the Outpatient and Inpatient Registers, Referral Register, and other medical records. A special focus was placed on the preparedness to manage seasonal diseases, and the hospital staff was questioned about their response mechanisms.

Participants and Support Staff

The inspection was supported by several health officials and medical staff from the Government Hospital and District Medical & Health Department. Notable participants included:

Dr. Vinod

Dr. Chaitanya

Venkataswamy – Pharmacy Supervisor

Dr. G. Raju – Program Officer, NCVBDC

K. Madhusudhan Reddy, Shivanna, Narasayya, Ravikumar, and several other health professionals.

The visit was aimed at ensuring that both public and private health institutions in Gadwal are equipped and responsive to the medical needs of the population, especially during the peak of seasonal illnesses.