State of roads in Telangana

MA&UD Minister K T Ramarao's remarks about the bad roads in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State created ripples in the political corridors of the both the States. However, people in the districts across the Telangana State are livid at the existence of shabby roads in the rural areas and want KTR to set his house in order before talking about the road conditions in other State.

Roads are pathetic in Warangal and Khammam

It's better if we talk less about the condition of roads in Telangana. KTR might have said that roads in Telangana are far better than in Andhra Pradesh. But the reality is something different. Maybe we have better roads compared to Andhra Pradesh, but the majority of roads are not motorable. It's apparent that the government didn't undertake the repair works of roads barring patch work here and there. Take the case of Warangal-Khammam road, it's difficult to travel. Drivers need a lot of patience to negotiate potholes.

-K Srilatha, private employee, Bheemaram

Leaders must focus on devlpt of roads

Majority Roads connected to Thandas in Devarakonda and Miryalaguda, Nagarjuna Sagar and Huzurnagar constituencies in Erstwhile Nalgonda district are in dire condition and need the attention of officials and peoples representatives. People of tribal hamlets are being cheated by leaders of all parties with better connectivity and infrastructure. Rulers must focus on rural roads to raise the income of villagers.

-Nagaraju, Miryalguda, Nalgonda district

Both States have bad roads

I extensively covered Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as part of my duty and the truth is that roads in both the States are full of potholes and edge drop-offs, and they not only cause discomfort to the travelers but also lead to road mishaps. In rural parts, the exposed dense bituminous macadam (DBM) makes the journey a horrible experience. Both the States have very little to differentiate as far as the condition of roads is concerned. Hopefully, we will have motorable roads soon.

-Md Ghouse, GM (Environ), Kazipet