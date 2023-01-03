State solely depends on sale of lands, liquor, borrowing & GST for revenue: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP vice-president NVVS Prabhakar on Monday dared Financial Minister T Harish Rao for an open debate on the State's financial situation.

Addressing the media here, the former BJP MLA alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government pushed the State into a serious financial crisis; "it is on the verge of bankruptcy.

The State government is not able to pay pensions and salaries to its employees on time due to inept financial management. The financial situation of the KCR government is so bad that it has to borrow Rs 6,271 crore for disbursement of salaries and pension, he stated. However, contrary to the stark realities of the existing financial situation, the government had proposed a Rs 2,45, 257-crore budget for the current financial year, showing an increase of 22 per cent from the preceding financial year in estimates in March 2022

The BJP senior leader said the budget seems to include old and fresh borrowing with payments of interest. Additionally, the government plans to mop up Rs 54,000 crore in loans. This was even after FRBM limits, it can't borrow more than Rs 39,000 crore.

a comparison of the actual budget figures and estimates of the current financial year show. He accused the KCR government of diverting huge Central funds allotted for development of villages, and urban and agriculture sectors, besides, creating hurdles to the

Centre sending funds directly to the gram sarpanch and local bodies. There were instances that sarpanches expressed unhappiness with the way the government created problems and resigned from their posts in protest.

Prabhakar alleged that the government did nothing during the last eight years for securing revenue and generate new resources instead of totally depending on sale of lands, liquor and Central funds, GST share and loans.