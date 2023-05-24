State Street plans its expansion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : The world's largest asset management company ‘State Street’ would be expanding big in Hyderabad and creating 5,000 new jobs.

The proposed investment is a big thrust to the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) sector in the State and Hyderabad would soon host the second-largest office for State Street after its Boston Headquarters.

The announcement was made after the leadership team of State Street met Minister KT Rama Rao in Boston, USA. In the meeting with the Minister, the State Street team mentioned that some of the global roles and heads for Accounting, HR Mobility, and others would be housed in Hyderabad and the center in Hyderabad has increasingly gained prominence. Today it figures as one of the vital centers supporting their growth story. The job roles will be primarily in the areas of Fund management, Custodian services, and asset management. The center is going to have a slew of software engineers, and data scientists who will be experts in the areas of Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and other emerging technologies supporting the fund management for State Street.

In November 2017, State Street Corporation, one of the world’s leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, with over $40 trillion under its custody, announced the opening of a new centre of excellence in Hyderabad. Initially, it was perceived to expand to about 1,000 employees to support their asset management, custodial, and other services for the institution. Over the years, State Street outgrew its expectations and today they are adding over 5,000 jobs in Hyderabad. The meeting was attended by Aunoy Banerjee, Executive Vice President and head of Corporate Services and Investments for State Street Corporation along with Jacob Rosenfeld, Global Head of Tax, Senior Vice President at State Street, and Jeevan Ramapriya, Public Policy and Government Affairs.