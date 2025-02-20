State to spend Rs. 60 cr for Durajpalli Jatara: Minister

Hyderabad / Nalgonda: The State government will be building a ghat road and guest houses for Durajpalli Jatara at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy informed that since this was the second largest Jatara after Medaram Jatara and that nearly 40 lakh people will visit it, these works would ensure devotees do not face any difficulties during the fair. On Wednesday, the Minister attended the Lingamantula Jatara taking place at Durajpally in Suryapet district, where he conducted special pujas for the main deity.

The Minister has stated that the Congress government will uphold a secular policy, treating all religions with equal respect. "Our government is secular, and we regard all religions as equal. Our objective is to deliver equal justice to everyone," asserted Komatireddy.

He criticised the BJP, claiming it as a party that seeks to divide the country for electoral gains and will go to great lengths to secure votes.

The Minister emphasised that the Congress party is gaining strength in Telangana and is poised to remain in power in the state for the next two decades.