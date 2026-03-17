State Transport Dept pushes green transit with electric auto retrofit plan

To promote an environment-friendly transport system and achieve the goal of net-zero emissions, the Telangana Transport Department is taking steps and has initiated consultations with electric retrofitment companies.

On Monday, a meeting was conducted in two phases with companies engaged in electric retrofitment of three-wheeler vehicles. The first meeting was chaired by Transport Commissioner Dr K Ilambarithi and the second meeting was chaired by Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Vikas Raj.

During the meetings, detailed discussions were held with retrofitment companies regarding the proposed policy to convert the existing petrol and diesel auto-rickshaws operating in the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) into electric vehicles using electric kits.

The discussions covered technical standards, safety regulations, certification procedures, cost structure, battery technologies (both swappable and fixed battery systems), and implementation modalities.

The retrofitment companies shared their views on the feasibility of converting the existing auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles. They stated that this initiative would help reduce air pollution, lower operating costs for auto drivers, and improve air quality in urban areas.

According to the transport department, as per the directions of the Chief Minister, the government is formulating a policy to encourage the conversion of petrol and diesel auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles. Under the proposed programme, the government is examining the possibility of providing financial assistance for converting petrol and diesel auto-rickshaws into electric kits.

The objective is to accelerate the expansion of a sustainable urban transport system in urban areas.

“The suggestions received from retrofitment companies will be examined and feasible proposals will be considered while formulating the policy,” said a senior officer at the transport department.