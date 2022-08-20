State will reel under long power outages: Bandi

Jangaon: The State will witness widespread power outages due to the incompetency of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The government purchases power now but the situation will be different after elections, said State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar while speaking to media persons during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Kailasapuram village in Jangaon district on Saturday. He said that the government is not in a position to pay to the Discoms and added that the State government is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Sanjay said that Telangana was barred from buying and selling electricity on power exchange platforms for having huge outstanding dues to the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) following a directive from the Union Ministry of Power. Apart from Telangana, 12 other States, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka etc have been banned from doing power exchange transactions on IEX platform. Telangana is at the top with Rs 1,350 crore dues, he added.

Stating that TSGenco and TSTransco were are in debts, Sanjay demanded the government to release a white paper. He alleged that KCR government has plans to burden the people one more time by increasing power tariff to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore. The State which is not in a position to supply free power to farmers is blaming the Centre for its failures, he said.

He said that TRS relied on blackmailing tactics besides spreading misinformation. The government is not in a position to pay salaries to the staff of the Electricity department, he alleged. He urged the people not to vote for TRS which has no proper planning in the administration.

Referring to the upcoming Munugode by-poll, Sanjay said that Congress has no chance to win it as people are with the BJP. He criticised the Communists for supporting the TRS. "The Communists sold them out to the TRS," he said. Further, he said that TRS was trying to win the by-poll by bribing the voters. He alleged that TRS is likely to pay Rs 30,000 per vote.