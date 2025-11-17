Steps in place to boost State’s brand image in fish production, says Srihari

Hanumakonda: “Thegovernment is taking special measures to enhance the State's brand image in fish production,” stated Minister for Fisheries Vakiti Srihari on Sunday.

He participated as the chief guest in the programme of releasing free fish seedlings into the Dharmasagar reservoir during which the minister formally launched the distribution of 12 lakh fish and prawn seedlings.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that the government is keen to improve the economic conditions of fishermen. “It is implementing special measures to support their livelihood and economic growth. The government plans to release 84 crore fish seedlings and 10 crore prawn seedlings into 26,000 ponds across the State this year,” he said. He stated that the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has allocated Rs 123 crore to the Fisheries department.

Srihari instructed officials to install signboards at ponds to ensure transparency in seedling distribution. He said a fish and prawn seed production centre will be established in Station Ghanpur constituency.

He stated that Dharmasagar reservoir will be developed as a tourist centre; fish species will be released in appropriate proportions.

“The government is working for development of five lakh fisherfolk families dependent on fisheries. Plans are being prepared to significantly increase fish production centres and supply fish to other regions. Modern fish markets with advanced facilities will be established. The government has paid Rs 1.4 crore towards insurance for fishermen; membership will be provided to fishermen in cooperative societies,” he said.

Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari said when irrigation officials release water through canals, small fish seedlings are being washed away, leading to reduced yield for fishermen. He suggested the officials should immediately install iron grills. He said the fisheries cooperative society has 560 members and another 160 applications are pending. “Membership should be granted based on the area of the pond as per eligibility norms,” he said.

Fisheries Corporation Chairman Saikumar, State Mudiraj Cooperative Society Corporation chairman Borra Gnaneshwar, Sports Authority chairman Shivasena Reddy, Fisheries department director Nikhila and district collector Sneha Sabharish were present.