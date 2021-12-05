Stone Age remains found in Buddhavanam in Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar: Remains of Mesolithic and Neolithic age were noticed on Sunday in the premises of Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park developed by Telangana Tourism, according to a press release by Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, Archaeologist and Buddhist Expert Consultant, Buddhavanam.

He informed that he had noticed a good number of Neolithic (new stone age) grooves formed out of grinding on the surface of the laterite sheet rock located along the left bank of River Krishna while inspecting the recently formed walking track. The groves measure between 5 VN to 10 cm in length and 3 to 19 cm in width with an average depth of 2.5 cm and reveal the factory site during the Neolithic age (4000-1750 BC).

The Mesolithic stone tools, which include blades, burins, borers and flakes made of local material like chert are also noticed profusely indicating the Mesolithic habitation datable to 8500 BC.

He said possibility of introducing archaeological tours as supplementary to the existing leisure and Buddhist tourism operated by Telangana Tourism. He added that the walking and trekking track around Buddhavanam would be ready in a few months. OSD Sudhanareddy, SE Krantibabu and Designs in-charge, Buddhavanam project Syamsunder Rao participated in the archaeological explorations led by Dr E Sivanagi Reddy.