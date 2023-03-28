Stray dogs attack kills 9 sheep in Jagtial

Jagtial: The stray dogs menace has been a matter of concern and dangerous not only to human but to the fellow animals as well. In such one incident, nine sheep were killed and a few others injured in a street dog attack in Muthyampet of Mallapur mandal early on Tuesday morning.



According to villagers, a shepherd, Rodda Suresh, had herded his sheep in a cattleshed on Monday night. A group of street dogs allegedly attacked the flock of sheep and killed nine of them.

Local shepherds informed the mandal veterinary doctor, who visited the village and performed a panchnama. The shepherd community has appealed to the officials to provide compensation to Suresh.

Similarly on March 21, about 19 sheep were killed and four were injured, allegedly in an attack by street dogs, in Komatikondapur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal late on Monday night.

According to local people, a shepherd from the village and owner, Danaveni Mallaiah, had left the sheep in a shed on Sunday night. A group of street dogs are said to have attacked the flock and killed 19 sheep.

Mallaiah informed the matter to animal husbandry officials, following which veterinary doctor Srinivas Reddy visited the spot and provided treatment to the injured sheep.