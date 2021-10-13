Street vendors complex in Khammam soon

Khammam: In order to help the street vendors, Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) has planned to set up a new street vendor's complex in the city, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday.

The Minister distributed loans and bank linkages to street vendors and small traders under PM SVANidhi at a programme organised by Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA). Rs 20 lakh worth loans to around 200 street vendors, Rs 4.64 crore bank linkage to 102 SHGs and Rs 6.25 lakh to another 25 small traders were distributed. Ajay Kumar informed that the State government provided Rs 10,000 loan to street vendors in the municipal corporation and in municipalities.

Following the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, two street vendors' complexes have been set up at the old bus stand area and Rotary Nagar in the city where 400 and 150 vendors were running business respectively, he noted. Soon another street vendors' complex would be set up at Kalvoddu area, Ajay Kumar said. He informed that HDFC Bank has come forward to provide loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore to those who wish to run micro, small and medium scale businesses.

He urged the interested persons to avail the facility to run e-businesses and become financially self-sufficient. He advised the street vendors to take two doses of the Covid vaccine immediately.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that as many as 15,405 street vendors were identified so far in Khammam city and they were given identity cards by the municipal corporation and around 12,382 vendors were given a loan of Rs 10,000 each.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, HDFC Regional Manager Ch Pavan Kumar, MEPMA state mission coordinator Chaitanya and others were present.