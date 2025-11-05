Live
Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
BJP National Co-Incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Tuesday called upon party workers to intensify grassroots-level outreach across Tamil Nadu as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.
Reddy was addressing the BJP Tamil Nadu State-Level Workshop held in Chennai to discuss the voter list revision process and organisational preparedness ahead of the upcoming elections. The workshop was presided over by Baijayant Panda, MP, BJP National Vice President and Election Incharge for Tamil Nadu.
Interacting with booth committees, Reddy said, “Expose the corruption, mismanagement and failed governance of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and ensure that the BJP’s message of good governance, nationalism and inclusive growth resonates with every voter.”
He highlighted the role of BLA-1 and BLA-2 (Booth Level Agents) in the voter list revision process and directed the cadre to ensure that eligible voters are duly registered and invalid entries removed. He asked party workers to assist citizens throughout the process and ensure transparency and accuracy in the voter rolls.