Strengthen roots, win state: Eatala’s mantra to BJP Medchal cadre

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Etela Rajender has strongly urged the newly elected members of the BJPMedchal–Malkajgiri district executive committee to dedicate themselves fully to the mission of bringing the party to power in the state.

The new executive committee of the BJP Medchal Rural District, led by District President Budhe Srinivas, paid a courtesy call on the parliamentarian on Friday. Extending his congratulations, Rajender honoured the team members with shawls and reminded them of the significant responsibilities that accompany their new positions within the party hierarchy.

Addressing the gathering, Rajender emphasised that leadership roles are not merely ceremonial titles but positions that demand constant commitment and dedication. He urged the members to be prepared to work for the party round the clock, stating that only through such relentless dedication could their positions hold true meaning and impact.

The MP advised the committee to immediately prepare a comprehensive plan to take the BJP’s message to every single household in the district. Stressing the paramount importance of grassroots outreach, Rajender said the team should operate with the clear and ambitious aim of hoisting the saffron flag in the upcoming local body and Greater Hyderabad elections. Highlighting his accessibility, Rajender assured the newly elected committee that since he resides locally, he is always available to extend support whenever and wherever required. He encouraged them to make full use of his services and resources in their efforts to significantly strengthen the party’s presence and reach across the region.

Rajender’s firm call for dedication and immediate action comes at a strategic time, as the BJP is actively intensifying its organisational activities across Telangana, with a laser focus on rapidly expanding its base and preparing its ground machinery for future electoral battles across the state.