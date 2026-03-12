Strict enumeration key for accurate data: Census Director

State Census Director Bharathi Holikeri stressed that the Census-2027 must be conducted strictly and accurately, ensuring that no individual is left out and there is no duplication of data.

She said the population at the field level should be reflected exactly as it is, as quality Census data plays a crucial role in formulating development plans, policies and strengthening democracy.

She was speaking after inaugurating a three-day training programme on Phase-1: House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) for Census Officers-in-Charge and Additional Census Officers within GHMC limits at the GHMC head office on Wednesday.

Holikeri explained that the Census-2027 survey will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will cover house listing and housing census, while the second phase will focus on population enumeration.

She noted that if the first phase is carried out effectively, the second phase can be conducted smoothly. Emphasising the importance of accurate data collection, she said officials must ensure precision, quality and proper supervision during the survey.

Officers-in-charge should have a clear understanding of the census process so that they can effectively guide enumerators, supervisors and field staff. She also advised officials to identify possible mistakes at the field level and prevent them in advance.