Strict Security Measures in Place for Smooth Conduct of Intermediate Exams from 5th March

Gadwal: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has directed officials to ensure the smooth and foolproof conduct of the upcoming Intermediate annual examinations, scheduled to begin on March 5. She held a video conference on Friday evening with district collectors, police commissioners, and superintendents of police to review the examination arrangements.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized that there should be no room for malpractice or copying, and all necessary measures should be taken to conduct the exams peacefully. She ordered a strict ban on mobile phones inside the examination centers, including for chief superintendents, departmental officers, invigilators, and inspecting officials. Every individual must undergo thorough checking before entering the examination centers. Additionally, Section 144 will be imposed around examination centers, and a strong police presence will be ensured.

District Collector Issues Key Guidelines

Following the video conference, District Collector B.M. Santosh provided crucial instructions to officials from various departments regarding the conduct of the exams. He stressed the importance of handling question papers with utmost care and ensuring the secure transportation of answer sheets to the designated locations post-examination. Chief Superintendents must closely monitor the examination process at each center.

The Collector also instructed officials to ensure the availability of essential facilities such as drinking water, adequate furniture, and toilets at all examination centers. He directed the transport department to arrange buses in accordance with the exam schedules and ensure uninterrupted power supply during examination hours. Photocopy centers near the examination venues will remain closed as part of preventive measures, and Section 144 will be strictly implemented, with a sufficient number of police personnel deployed.

A control room has been set up for students’ convenience, and any concerns related to the exams can be reported by calling 9441016098.

Examination Arrangements

In total, 14 examination centers have been set up across the district, including 8 government colleges and 6 private colleges. A total of 8,341 students will appear for the exams—4,057 first-year students and 4,284 second-year students.

To oversee the examination process, the administration has appointed:

14 Chief Superintendents

14 Departmental Officers

3 Paper Custodians

1 Flying Squad

2 Sitting Squads

The exams will be conducted from March 5 to March 25, 2025, and officials have been instructed to ensure their smooth and successful execution.

The video conference was attended by District SP Srinivas Rao, Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivas Rao, District Intermediate Education Officer Hriday Raju, District Medical Officer Siddappa, Municipal Commissioners, and other department officials.