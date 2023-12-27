Strive for success of Praja Palana, Ministers tell officials

Warangal: Efforts are on to organise Praja Palana programme in a fool-proof manner from December 26 to January 6, 2024, to receive applications from the people for availing ‘Six Guarantees’, Revenue and Warangal district in-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

Ponguleti and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha conducted a review meeting on implementing Six Guarantees. He said that officials will conduct Praja Palana in two sessions a day, and receive applications seeking Indiramma Houses, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothy and Cheyuha etc. A counter will be set for every 100 families.

Konda Surekha said that the government is keen to provide the benefits of Six Guarantees to the needy. Emphasising the importance of administration in implementing government schemes, she directed the officials to contact the respective district collectors if they face any hiccups in the process.

Speaking to media persons, Ponguleti said that officials have been working with full liberty since the Congress took over the reins of Telangana. He said that the BRS government which used to claim a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply had in fact ensured just 3-hour supply in a day, Ponguleti said. He criticised the previous government for its failure to provide double-bedroom houses to the poor.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Seethakka, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, K R Nagaraju, Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors P Pravinya, Sikta Patnaik and commissioner of police Amber Kishore Jha were among others present.