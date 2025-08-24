Struggle for urea continues in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Farmers of Atmakur and Amarachinta mandals in Wanaparthy district are expressing distress over the shortage of urea. From early morning, farmers are standing in long queues at PACS centres, Rythu Agro Service Centers, and Akash centers including the Rayichintla center in Atmakur mandal.

Even though 1,350 metric tons of urea have already been distributed in the four centres of Atmakur mandal, there is still a requirement for 700 mt, local officials said. Despite this, farmers are forced to stand in line from dawn at PACS and Agro centers in Amarachinta mandal.

For example, on Friday, 600 bags of urea arrived at the Atmakur PACS center, but the stock was exhausted by 10 am. The next day, on Saturday, when no new stock arrived, farmers had to return disappointed. Farmers said they are in a helpless situation and do not know what to do. As cultivation has just begun and will continue for another two months, they worry that if there is already a shortage of urea, it may be even more difficult to get fertilizers later.

Some farmers who managed to collect urea tried to queue again the next day, but tokens ran out and they returned empty-handed. On Saturday, none of the four centers in Atmakur mandal had urea, forcing farmers to wander around looking for it. In Amarachinta mandal, when 300 bags arrived, farmers had already been waiting in line since early morning, expressing their frustration.

District agriculture officials explained that the shortage occurred mainly because a larger share of urea was being purchased in Atmakur. They assured that even though Sunday is a holiday, urea distribution will still be done.

Meanwhile, in Khilla Ghanpur mandal, which is the first in Wanaparthy district to begin paddy transplantation, there was initially a shortage of urea. However, officials said that so far 74 metric tonnes have been distributed to farmers and that from Saturday onwards there will no longer be a urea shortage in Khilla Ghanpur mandal.

In Amarachinta mandal, only 300 bags of urea arrived at the Rythu Agro Service Center late at night.

As a result, the stock was finished by 7 amon Saturday. Farmers complained that they had to leave their fieldwork and stand in line for fertilizer. They appealed to district officials to ensure that the shortage of urea is resolved in Atmakur and Amarachinta mandals of Wanaparthy district.