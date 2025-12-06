Telangana Rising Summit: Massive arrangements underway in Future City

We are closely monitoring the arrangements. There will be stalls related to law and order and cyber crime wings. A three-tier security will be provided for the VIP guests. More than 1000 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the summit area — B Shivadhar Reddy, DGP

Bharat Future City: Massive arrangements are underway at the Bharat Future City for the mega Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 and the officials are confident that all arrangements will be completed by Saturday evening for the mega event.

On Friday, the officials were seen coordinating works and the workers were busy making arrangements at the Bharat Future City at Meerkhanpet in Kandukur Mandal in the Rangareddy district.

The venue for the Global Summit is spread across 100 acres with huge tents, digital screens and attractive billboards with the Telangana Rising slogan.

The massive venue is in an oval shape which has two halls including the main meeting hall and an expo hall adjacent to it. The main meeting hall can accommodate 2,500 people at a time. The adjacent hall has a place for exhibitors where there will be stalls of the Telangana government like Indira Mahila Shakti, HYDRAA and others. Further, there will be six mini halls including three each on the left and right side of the main hall. The delegates of the big companies will be signing MoUs during the summit. The backside area of the main hall will have a dining area for the delegates and the Chief Minister.

The authorities have given digital touch to the entry point which would showcase the culture and historical places in Telangana. When the delegates enter the main corridor, they will be welcomed with LED screens giving a dazzling effect. With over 3,000 delegates including CEOs of top companies expected to come to the summit, the authorities have made arrangements for three helipads at the venue. Cell phone towers are being arranged at the venue to avoid network related inconvenience to the delegates.

"We are closely monitoring the arrangements. There will be stalls related to law and order and cybercrime wings. A three-tier security will be provided for the VIP representatives. More than a thousand CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor every step in the area. All these will be connected to the central police control room at the venue,” B Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Police, Telangana, told The Hans India at the venue. He exuded confidence that all the arrangements would be completed by Saturday evening. He directed the officials not to commit any mistakes in arrangements as the government is organising the summit as a prestigious event.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has directed the officials to complete the works by Saturday evening so that a trial run can be done on Sunday. The authorities have booked rooms for the deletes at Novotel Hotel in Shamshabad. Innovators, policy makers, film makers, ambassadors from other countries and others will be attending the summit. There will be a live performance by renowned music director MM Keeravani.

According to the officials, on Day 1, the mini halls adjacent to the main hall will be used for the interaction with the IT companies by the government officials. The government has invited manufacturing, service, IT, AI and other companies to the summit. It is expected that investment proposals worth over Rs 1 lakh crore will be inked in the summit. On the second day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be releasing the Telangana Vision Document. The government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other states to the summit.

While entry into the venue will be only for the delegates and media personnel with passes, the general public will not be allowed during the summit days.

However, the common people will be allowed from December 10 to 13.