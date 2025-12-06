CM Revanth vows to fight with Centre for more funds to state

Narsampet/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has vowed to fight with the Union government to bring more funds to the state. Towards intensifying this fight, he sought support of the people.

“I am ready to fight in Delhi if people stand by me to get more funds for the state,” he declared.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for various development works at Narsampet in erstwhile Warangal district on Friday, he said that the state government was implementing welfare schemes and development works, each of which requires huge funds. The Centre should magnanimously support the state in its endeavour to achieve these goals that are intended to benefit the people.

Continuing his tirade against the previous BRS government, Revanth Reddy said that their leaders remain adamant even after people defeated the party candidate in the Jubilee Hills by-elections.

The CM urged the opposition leaders to maintain decency while speaking in public. He slammed the BRS for threatening farmers who cultivated paddy during its rule in the state.

The last government had created several hurdles in the distribution of ration cards. Its leaders focused on amassing wealth, while ignoring Narsampet’s development, the CM said.

Emphasising that only education could transform people’s lives, the Chief minister said “It is my responsibility to provide necessary facilities for education. We have filled 60,000 jobs in the first year after coming to power. We will release notifications to fill another 40,000 jobs soon”, he said, appealing to the unemployed youth to study hard to get government jobs. As regards the gram panchayat elections, he said that contestants should stop splurging money to win elections and instead win the hearts of the people by making their lives better. The CM asserted that awareness should be created about village related issues and develop them by striving to put an end to political factions in villages. People should elect sarpanches who are ready to work in coordination with ministers and MLAs, he said.

Stating that the Telangana Rising Global Summit is being organized to showcase the state as the best destination for global investment, Revanth Reddy said that the government was focusing on developing a strong network of ports, airports and roads and communication technology.

Warangal city would be so developed that it would come on par with Hyderabad, he said.

“We will build an outer ring road, underground drainage and airport for Warangal like Hyderabad. These works will commence by March 31”, he said. Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy highlighted the cultural and historical significance of Warangal district, especially the spirit of Kakatiyas, Sammakka-Sarakka, Chakali Ailamma, Doddi Komurayya and Prof Jayashankar, each of which can be seen even today.