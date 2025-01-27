Student dies in SC boys' hostel

Wanaparthy: Udumula Bharat is studying in class eight at the SC boys' hostel in Gopalpet mandal center of Wanaparthy district. He wakes up at 5:30 in the morning as usual, does his daily routine, sits on the hostel compound wall for study hours at 7 o'clock, sits and studies for 7 hours, 9 minutes and 40 seconds, and falls backward.

His fellow students, thinking he was having a fit, put his hands in his lap, tied his legs and arms and took him to the primary health center in the mandal center for first aid. From there, he was taken to the Narsingayya Palli Children's Hospital for better treatment. The doctor there examined him and found that he was having difficulty breathing. The condition was serious. The pulse rate had dropped, so the doctors informed him that the boy had died.

The student's dead body is being kept in front of the Narsingai Pally Government Hospital and Degree College, and student groups and relatives are staging a dharna on the road. The people of the village in front of the student's body have staged a protest demanding that the dead body be moved from here until the collector comes and delivers justice. When asked for an explanation, the Gopalpet SI said that a postmortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the parents.



