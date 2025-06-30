Student Unions Demand Cancellation of Sri Krishnaveni School Recognition Over Assault Allegations and Book Scam

Gadwal: A group of student union leaders submitted a formal complaint to the District Collector today through the Prajavani grievance platform, demanding strict action against Madhu Sudhan Reddy, the owner of Sri Krishnaveni Private School in Aiza Mandal headquarters. They urged the immediate cancellation of the school’s recognition.

According to BRSV state leader Kuruvu Pallayya, the controversy began on Friday, June 27, when members of the PYL student union – District Leader Danayya and Secretary Harish – visited Sri Chaitanya Private High School near Gandhi Chowk upon receiving information that private books were being illegally sold there. After confirming the sale of private books, they informed the Mandal Education Officer (MEO).

Surprisingly, before the MEO arrived, Madhu Sudhan Reddy, the owner of Sri Krishnaveni School located three kilometers away, appeared at the scene. Danayya reported that shortly after, the MEO arrived. Madhu Sudhan Reddy allegedly summoned his school bus drivers, who used abusive language and attempted to assault the student leaders, provoking a violent confrontation.

Student leaders questioned the motives behind Sri Krishnaveni School staff arriving at a distant school and alleged that the incident was a deliberate act of intimidation. “Why were your drivers at Sri Chaitanya School during school hours? Are you running an educational institution or encouraging hooliganism?” they asked Madhu Sudhan Reddy.

They accused him of exploiting parents by charging between ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per student from nursery to tenth grade under the guise of fees, books, uniforms, and accessories, and profiting in crores through such exploitative practices. Despite such large-scale operations, they questioned whether the school followed government-mandated norms such as:

Implementation of the Fee Regulation Act

Compliance with the Right to Education Act, offering 25% free seats to poor students

Adequate facilities like toilets, bathrooms, and fire safety

Proper allocation of 50% of collected fees to teaching and non-teaching staff salaries (as per Rule 15, Section 4D)

They strongly criticized the illegal sale of private books in open violation of government policy and denounced the use of force to silence student leaders who exposed the malpractice.

The student unions asserted that similar inspections and seizures of private books at Sri Chaitanya Techno Curriculum High School and a private school in Maldakal were conducted without incident. “Why then was there such a violent reaction at Sri Krishnaveni School?” they questioned, hinting at possible vested interests behind the school’s actions.

They demanded an impartial inquiry into the events and called for strict action against Madhu Sudhan Reddy for inciting violence against student activists. “If swift action is not taken and the school’s recognition is not canceled, we will launch a large-scale agitation,” they warned.

Leaders who participated in the protest included BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruvu Pallayya, ASFY District Secretary Praveen, NPDY District President Chand Pasha, along with Tirumalesh, Rakesh, and others.